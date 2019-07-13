Tails N' Taps raises money for pets in need

The Capital Humane Society hosted its Tails N' Taps event at breweries all over the Capital City on Saturday.

(Source: Abbie Petersen)

The event is a beer tour of three craft breweries in Lincoln, all proceeds went to the CHS to help them care for pets in the city.

White Elm, Backswing Brewing and Zipline Brewing were apart of the event.

The CHS says over 100 people bought tickets, each priced at $25, and that all the money went back to help them with many important things.

"That helps us purchase things like microchips for pets going into the adoption program, heart worm tests for dogs, vaccinations, litter for the cats, food, all of those necessary things to take care of those homeless pets," said Matt Madcharo of CHS.

Madcharo said that this event is a great way to bring in donations during the summer because now is the time when donations usually start to slow down.

He said Saturday was a very successful first-time event and they appreciate the support from all the breweries.

The CHS says it will have more of these Tails N' Taps events coming soon.