Take advantage of virtual events happening in Lincoln for families

Despite the distance between us all and limited availability of our local attractions, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau invites you to see Lincoln in a new way. Each week, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau will highlight virtual activities that can be enjoyed by the entire family.

ASTRONOMY AT HOME – LAST GLIMPSE OF WINTER CONSTELLATIONS

11am Wed., Free

Join Zach Thompson as he takes you on virtual tours of space and the sky. This programming is appropriate for family members of all ages. Video tours will be shared on the UNSM Morrill Hall Facebook page. This event is hosted by University of Nebraska State Museum – Morrill Hall. For more information visit www.museum.unl.edu/planetarium or www.facebook.com/UNSMMorrillHall.

“SOCIAL DISTANCING” EASTER EGG HUNT

10am-3pm Sat.; Free

While we cannot all get together in a traditional Easter Egg Hunt, let’s do the next best thing! Print off a design of an Easter Egg and decorate it. Then, email or mail it to them. They will display all the pictures in the yard of the complex. Then on Saturday, gather the whole family and come out and view all the decorated eggs. Visit their website for all the details. This event is at Lincoln Sports Foundation Complex. For more information visit

http://d31hzlhk6di2h5.cloudfront.net/20200327/27/da/a7/8b/63c8ae5b3e56d7ce89b28b08/Social_Distancing_Easter_Egg_Hunt_Back__1_.pdf.

“LIED LIVE ONLINE” STREAMING CONCERT SERIES PRESENTS FLAMENCO AND CLASSICAL GUITARIST DANIEL MARTINEZ

7:30pm Sat.; Free

The goal of “Lied Live” is to bring us all together and a time to share Nebraska’s great artists with the world. Originally from Peru, Martinez has performed in South America, Canada and across the United States. He’s a frequent performer in Lincoln and throughout the region and is a guitar professor at Union College. This event is online on the Lied Center’s Facebook page or their website. This event is hosted by the Lied Center for Performing Arts. For more information visit www.liedcenter.org/live or www.facebook.com/liedcenterforperformingarts.

LEGO BUILD AT HOME CONTEST: BACK TO THE BRICKS

All Day Now-April 20 (submissions can be entered); Free

Looking for a new activity to do at home during this time of social distancing? Build your own LEGO car at home and enter to win a $100 cash prize and have your build on display at the museum for a year! Entries will go through three rounds of voting including a public vote. Please visit their website for all the rules of the contest. This event is hosted by Museum of American Speed. For more information visit www.museumofamericanspeed.com/legobuildcontest.html.

ESCAPE LINCOLN

All Day; Free

This is a great way to escape from your living room! Check out Escape Lincoln’s website. There are free online events and activities. You can explore the Hogwarts Digital Escape Room, challenge yourself with free cipher worksheets and other online events and activities. This event is hosted by Escape Lincoln. For more information visit www.escapelincoln.com/family-fun-learning.