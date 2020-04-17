Take advantage of virtual events happening in Lincoln for families

Despite the distance between us all and limited availability of our local attractions, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau invites you to see Lincoln in a new way. Each week, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau will highlight virtual activities that can be enjoyed by the entire family.

NEBRASKA HISTORY CHALLENGE

Mon., Wed. & Fri.; Free

The Nebraska History Museum is encouraging people to participate in the Nebraska History Challenge. Some of the challenges will be identifying an object from their collections and others may ask you to recreate a photograph from one of their archives. Each post will be something new, so they ask that you visit their page often. They will select a winner from the comments to be their Challenge Champion of the Day. This event is hosted by Nebraska History Museum. For more information visit www.facebook.com/HistoryNebraska.

LINCOLN CHILDREN’S ZOO PRESENTS KEEPER CORNER VIDEO SERIES

3pm Mon.-Fri., Free

Since you cannot come to the zoo, they will bring the zoo to you! Keeper Corner is a brand-new Facebook video series. Each day, zookeepers will introduce you and your family to a new animal. This will give you the opportunity to connect with and learn about animals from you own home. Videos will be posted on Facebook and on their website shortly after. Watch each video then download and complete the activity. This event is hosted by Lincoln Children’s Zoo. For more information visit www.lincolnzoo.org/animals/keeper-corner.html or www.facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.

MORRILL HALL VIRTUAL FIELD TRIP

10am, 12pm & 2pm Tues., Free (pre-registration required)

Are you missing the museum? Are you looking for something fun and educational to do? Now with their virtual field trips (VFT), you can visit Archie and company from the comfort of your home. Their educators and scientists will interact with your family on a variety of science and natural history topics through live, interactive videoconferencing programs. This event is hosted by University of Nebraska State Museum – Morrill Hall. For more information visit www.museum.unl.edu/education/at-home-vft.html.

EXPERIENCE THE SPRING GAME IN A NEW WAY - #GBRUNITED

1pm Sat., Free

Nebraska Athletics will stream a video game simulation of a Red-White Nebraska Football Spring Game in Memorial Stadium, featuring rosters comprised of Husker football legends. Do not forget to take a picture of your game day celebration at home and post it on social media platforms with #GBRUnited. This event is hosted by Nebraska Huskers. For more information visit https://huskers.com/news/2020/4/13/GBRUnited.aspx.

SPRING AFFAIR PLANT SALE

All Day Now-April 19 (virtual shopping); Items for purchase

Spring Affair is the largest plant sale in the Midwest and this year all 800+ plant varieties are going online. There are lots of plants to choose from. Gardeners can put plants in a shopping cart before April 19 and select a pickup time slot April 23-25 at the Lancaster Event Center. There you will drive in, load them up and head home and plant. This event is at Lancaster Event Center. For more information visit https://arboretumplants.org.