Take advantage of virtual events happening in Lincoln for families

Despite the distance between us all and limited availability of our local attractions, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau invites you to see Lincoln in a new way. Each week, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau will highlight virtual activities that can be enjoyed by the entire family.

TADA THEATRE PRESENTS TADA’S TALENT TONIGHT

6pm Mon.-Fri., Free

This is the final week of episodes for TADA’s Talent Tonight. Enjoy this series as they feature a different performer every night this week. Check out their Facebook page to see the full schedule of performers and special guests. This event is hosted by the TADA Theatre. For more information visit www.facebook.com/www.tadatheatre.info.

LINCOLN STRONG STREAMING MUSIC FESTIVAL

6-7pm Jenn Duerr, 7-8pm Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal Thurs.; Free

Lincoln Strong is a streaming music festival to provide everyone an opportunity to enjoy live music and provide financial support to local musicians and locally owned restaurants in Lincoln. Local food and local music can lift our spirits. Order some takeout from your favorite local restaurant, then turn in to hear your favorite local musicians through Facebook Live, hosted from the artist’s own page. This event is hosted by Lincoln Strong and the artist’s Facebook pages. For more information visit www.facebook.com/LincolnStrong402.

“LIED LIVE ONLINE” STREAMING CONCERT SERIES PRESENTS

INTERNATIONALLY-RECOGNIZED CLASSICAL PIANIST PAUL BARNES

7:30pm Fri.; Free

For decades, classical pianist Paul Barnes has thrilled audiences around the world, and this Friday, he’ll be performing live in your living room. Barnes is planning a thrilling and inspiring evening of music by Glass, Faure and many more. This event is hosted by the Lied Center for Performing Arts. For more information visit www.liedcenter.org/live or www.facebook.com/liedcenterforperformingarts.

NATIONAL MUSEUM OF ROLLER SKATING VIRTUAL EXHIBIT

All Day; Free

Have you ever wondered how Inline Skating was invented? Or how Roller Hockey and Roller Derby came about? What about the history of Speed Skating? Do not worry, we know where you can find all those answers and much more. Head over to the National Museum of Roller Skating’s website. This event is hosted by the National Museum of Roller Skating. For more information visit www.rollerskatingmuseum.org/exhibits.

LANCASTER COUNTY 4-H EGG CAM

All Day; Free

We do not know if this will solve the tricky question of which came first, the chicken or the egg? But it is a great way to gain some information about chick hatching. Whether it is in an incubator or under a hen, chicks both hatch and look the same. The chick eggs were set in the incubator on Tuesday, April 7 and should be hatching on Tuesday, April 28-Wednesday, April 29. Check out the egg cam. This event is hosted by Nebraska Extension in Lancaster County. For more information visit https://lancaster.unl.edu/4h/embryology/eggcam.