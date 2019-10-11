Taking a trip down memory lane on 10/11 Day

On October 11, 10/11 News celebrates 10/11 Day. In honor of this year's 10/11 Day, we put together a list of 10 facts about 10/11's history.

On October 11, 10/11 News celebrates 10/11 Day.

Check out the video above to see pictures throughout the years.

10 Fun Facts about 10/11's History:

1) On February 18, 1953, KOLN-TV went on the air as Lincoln’s first television station.

2) 10/11 has been at 40th & Vine since the station opened.

3) 10/11 joined CBS Network in 1954, airing shows like I Love Lucy.

4) The first Nebraska Coaches Show on 10/11 was in 1957 and continues to air every Sunday.

5) Anchor Mel Mains started at 10/11 in 1961. He retired in 1995.

6) 10/11 began its local morning kids show, Romper Room, in 1964.

7) Leta Powell Drake, who hosted and produced the 10/11 Morning Show for 25 years, created the character of Kalamity Kate in 1967.

8) Ken Siemek start at 10/11 in 1981.

9) 10/11 broadcasted the implosion of the Cornhusker Hotel live on February 22, 1982.

10) 10/11’s Can Care a Van began in 1988.