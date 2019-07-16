Taking care of your grass in the extreme heat

With this heat wave, local irrigation businesses say they've been busier than ever over the last week.

(Source: KOLN).

We spoke with a local businesses owner who says right now most people think they need to be constantly watering, but that's not the case.

The owner of Lamplighters Lighting and Irrigation tells 10/11 NOW, when it gets this hot outside, there are a lot of misconceptions regarding what you need to do to take care of your lawn.

One of those has to do with watering.

Tom Bryant says his irrigation business has been keeping him extremely busy with the triple digit temps expected and the lack of rain this month.

“They're wanting to get it fixed quick because they're seeing the brown stuff on the grass, and they're going oh my gosh it's dying, it's dying,” said Tom Bryant.

But he says that brown is not a bad thing.

"It's not dying, it's just wanting to go dormant,” said Bryant.

He says for those who want to water their lawns, he recommends only three days a week and for no longer than 20 minutes.

Another expert we spoke with says when it's this hot, you may not have to water more than once a week depending on your grass.

Roch Gaussoin is a University of Nebraska Extension Turf Grass Specialist.

He says most people should have either bluegrass of fescue grass, both can withstand extreme heat and droughts.

"Where as blue grass actually has a way to go dormant. And many people if they want to maintain green grass will continue to water blue grass but an option, a more sustainable option, is to just let it go brown. It's a natural process that Kentucky blue grass will do,” said Gaussoin.

To determine what kind you have, he says its best to look at the top of the blade.

If it's shaped like a boat and has a crease down the middle, it's bluegrass.

And both men agree, if you're watering your lawn every day, you're just wasting money and water.

"Think about backing off a little bit, the lawn is going to be fine, it's very resilient. A little brown is not a bad thing,” said Gaussoin.

The Turf Grass Specialist tells me that if you actually decide to not do anything to your lawn this Summer, it should be okay and eventually come back.

You may have a few spots of discoloration.