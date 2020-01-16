Nebraska Game and Parks takes outdoor sports indoors during the winter

You may typically think of archery as an outdoor sport, but that's not always the case. The Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center takes different outdoor activities and brings them inside during the winter.

Instructors teach people trying archery for the first time or to those just wanting to sharpen up their skills. (SOURCE: KOLN)

Instructors at the Outdoor Education Center offer archery classes at the indoor range since archery is a year-round sport. No matter what skill level you're on, experts say it doesn't take long for you to get a hang of the basics.

"You can come in as a public member. Just try it out, and in 15 minutes we can show you how to do it. [It's] kind of just like bowling, so if you haven't done bowling before or you haven't done archery before, you can learn in 15 minutes. It's easy to do," Rachel Carlson, assistant manager at the Outdoor Education Center said.

Bullseye, 3-D and crossbow targets are all available to practice on inside the archery range. Classes are offered to both kids and adults. Kids must be at least 6-years-old to take archery classes. Instructors teach people trying archery for the first time or to those just wanting to sharpen up their skills.

If you want to find out more information about the indoor archery classes, visit here.