Tanner Farmer on other side of sidelines, coaches at Concordia University

The gridiron has a new look and brings new responsibility for former Husker lineman, Tanner Farmer.

After missing this year's combine, Farmer is now coaching at Concordia.

"Just embracing my role here," said Farmer. His new role? The superbacks coach. "Just doing the best I can, learning and growing every day."

Learning and growing has been the theme of the year for Farmer. After missing out on this year's combine, he was left to find a new path.

"I was kind of lost. I didn't know where I was going to go," said Farmer. "I thought everything was going to work out, I had a great pro-day. So, I was just searching and I found right where I needed to be."

Right where he needed to be turned out to be Bulldog Stadium at Concordia University in Seward. It's exactly 25.2 miles from Memorial Stadium. The Bulldog coaching staff say adding Farmer to the crew was a good call.

"Adding Tanner is definitely something we jumped on when the opportunity arose," said Head Coach Patrick Daberkow.

Farmer's new role means leading drills, "being authoritative" (in his own words), teaching some yoga poses and helping wherever possible.

"He has made me a lot better," said Lincoln-native Logan Kreizel, a sophomore. "Day and night from last year."

Adds Daberkow: "When Tanner commits to things, he's all in. He's definitely somebody that we can can count on, he's always there for everything and giving 100 percent effort just like we ask out of our players. People will ask him about his experience at Nebraska, and he'll kind of shirk it off and say how focused he is on making this team better."

While the venue, crowd and school colors may be different now, Farmer said that's never what it's been about.

"I'm coaching guys and helping them be the best football players and best young men that they can be. And that's what I love to do. Doesn't matter if I'm doing it in front of 90,000 people; it doesn't matter if I'm doing it in front of nobody, as long as I get to be a part of something like this, I'm happy," said Farmer. "Nebraska football was like one big family. Concordia football is just a little bit smaller of a family."

Concordia's season opener is Sept. 7th at home against Doane.

