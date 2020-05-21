Tarr retires after 42 years as Malcolm AD

As Jack Tarr exited Malcolm High School on Thursday, he was greeted by his family and hundreds others. Alumni, faculty, friends and students slowly passed by in vehicles to congratulate Tarr on his 42-year career at Malcolm's athletic director.

"I don't just have my two kids," Tarr said, "I have 200 kids every year that are mine. I treat them that way."

Thursday's celebration was boisterous with firetrucks, honking horns, ringing bells, and man shouting their thanks toward Tarr. Several alumni gifted Tarr with signs, which he says he plans to hang in his garage. Posters included the text "You are the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time)" and "You are Malcolm's Star."

Tarr says his favorite read "Jack of All Trades," which is an accurate summation of his athletic director tenure. Beyond serving as AD, Tarr also taught and coached at the school. He jokes he's lost count of the number of games in which he's attended. Tarr was also an unabashed advocate and supporter of Malcolm's fine arts programs.

"If you ask for some kind of help, if I can't do it, I'm going to find out how to do it," Tarr said. "That's what you have to do at a small school. You gotta be able to help everybody at any time."

Tarr served as Malcolm's athletic director from 1978 to 2020. Of his many responsibilities, he especially enjoyed organizing Malcolm's annual cross country meet.

"This is a great community with great kids and great parents," Tarr said. "We have become one big family."

Tarr plans to spend more time with his family during retirement. He notes he occasionally missed his grandchildren's athletic events, due to his obligations as Malcolm's AD.