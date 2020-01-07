Task force arrests three for delivering contraband to state pen

The Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force arrested three people following an investigation into contraband deliveries to the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, on Tuesday around 8 a.m., investigators arrested an 18-year old male after he was observed on foot in the area of 14th Street and throwing a package over the wall of the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

The package was quickly intercepted by Nebraska Department of Corrections personnel.

Two additional subjects believed to be involved, Lonique Nelson, 22, and Da’Rell Barfield, 21, were located in a vehicle across the street from the Penitentiary and were arrested.

The package contained tobacco, suspected K2, and two cell phones.

All three people were arrested for delivering contraband into a correctional facility and delivery of a controlled substance. They were lodged in the Lancaster County Jail.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force includes the Lincoln Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, University Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.