Task force finds meth, pills, cash during search

Two people were arrested after 41 grams of meth, pills, mushrooms, and over $4,000 in cash was found during a search of a home.

Lincoln Police said on August 30 shortly before 10 p.m., the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at 1540 Smith Street.

LPD said 41 grams of meth, prescription pills, psilocybin mushrooms, $4,388 in cash, and marijuana was found.

Pedro Serpa, 47, and Jinny Greer, 33, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

