Task force finds meth, pills during search | Three arrested

Three people were arrested after a narcotics task force found meth, oxycodone, pot, and other drugs in a home.

LPD said on Wednesday around 8:15 p.m., the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a warrant at 2110 N 57th Street.

During the search, 4.5 grams of meth, a handgun, oxycodone, 29 grams of marijuana, 25 grams of psilocybin, and cash were found in the home.

Briana Burchett, 24, and Zachary Schultz, 31, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Robert Hammers, 31, who left the house but was located in a nearby parking lot, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver.

