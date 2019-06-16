Teachers invited to explore Schramm Education Center

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is inviting teachers to explore the newly renovated Schramm Education Center.

Preview events will be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on June 26 and July 18 at the center, formerly known as the Aksarben Aquarium. It sits on Nebraska Highway 31 near the Platte River, about 6 miles (10 kilometers) south of Exit 432 off Interstate 80.

The preview events will allow teachers to tour the new facility, learn about the field trip opportunities and sign up.

Teachers with teacher IDs will receive free entry to the facility. Friends and family will pay the regular admission.

Call the Schramm Education Center at 402-332-3901 for more information.