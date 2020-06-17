Teacher's union pulls support from Senate candidate

The president of the 28,000-member Nebraska State Education Association has informed U.S. Senate candidate Chris Janicek that he will be barred from participating in the NSEA candidate recommendation process due to sexual harassment texts Janicek sent to a member of his campaign staff.

In a June 16 letter to Janicek, NSEA President Jenni Benson said students and educators in the state of Nebraska “deserve candidates and elected representatives who uphold the highest standards. Your inappropriate comments are evidence of your inability to meet those standards."

“Furthermore, the NSEA calls on you to officially decline the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate and file an Affidavit of Declination with the Nebraska Secretary of State requesting that your name be removed from the November 2020 General Election ballot.”

The Nebraska State Education Association is a member-directed professional employee organization representing 28,000 public school teachers and other educational professionals across Nebraska.