Team Jack Foundation Radio-Thon enters 7th year

It's the 7th annual Team Jack Foundation Radio-Thon.

They are broadcasting LIVE from Elwood Thursday, just 25 minutes south of Lexington. It's running from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Team Jack Foundation is raising awareness and research funds for pediatric brain cancer.

It's actually the leading childhood cancer cause of death.

Through this event, more than $410,000 has been raised. Last year's event at SouthPointe Pavillions in Lincoln raised more than $65,000.

You can donate now through the TeamJackFoundation.org and, of course, listen in on one of the many participating radio stations. Just call 855-run-jack | 855-786-5225.

Every hour, radio stations state-wide will give away prizes. Tune in to see how you can win. Prizes include:

- Yeti Package Sponsored by Scheels

- Miranda Lambert Loge Seat Tickets Sponsored by The Home Agency

- Microsoft Surface GO Sponsored by Applied Connective Technologies

Grand Prize:

- Volleyball- 4 tickets, Section A7, Row 6, Seats 10-13, Maryland

- Football- 4 tickets, South Stadium, Row 47, Seats 7-10, Iowa

- Plus $500 Cash, generously donated by The Home Agency & the Jim & Sharri Baldonado family. Also included from The Cornhusker Marriott, a one-night stay for Saturday, Nov. 29.