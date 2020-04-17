Team of leadership, physicians at Bryan Health looking into reopening plan

Bryan Health currently has a team of physicians and other leadership positions working on reopening plans for the healthcare organization.

Effective March 25, Bryan Medical Center and other Lincoln hospitals postponed elective surgeries and procedures in response to COVID-19.

The decision to postpone elective procedures, tests, and surgeries allowed hospitals to concentrate resources on COVID-19 patients and preparations.

On Friday, President and CEO of Bryan Health Russ Gronewold said the hospital system is looking at a tiered reopening approach, as recommendations come from the federal government.

Gronewold said the planning team is looking at reopening in two months to twelve months — and everything in between. The team must make sure the hospital is strong and sustainable fiscally, while also valuing the well-being of employees.

According to Gronewold, if the shutdown is relatively short-term, the financial impact on Bryan Health will be relatively small. Gronewold said they expect a large demand in services in the latter part of the year, making up for the postponement of procedures.

As elective procedures continue to be postponed, staff and employees within Bryan Health have been redeployed to other areas.

Bryan Medical Center President and CEO John Woodrich said staff from any area involving elective tests, procedures, and surgeries are being redeployed.

Employees are being redeployed to staff the Bryan LifePointe Drive-Thru clinic, assisting in groundskeeping, and other various areas.

If a staff member cannot be redeployed, Gronewold said the hospital has put together an economic stabilization plan to assist the employee.

Bryan Health officials confirmed they received money from the federal stimulus fund. According to Gronewold, all of Bryan Health’s facilities received the funds last Friday.

The first set of funds were distributed equally to hospitals around the nation— including Bryan Medical Center.

Gronewold said Bryan Health does not expect to get any money from the second round of funds, because those will likely go to hotspots around the nation.

COVID-19 testing at Bryan Health

On Wednesday, Bryan Health began in-house rapid COVID-19 testing. Previously, all test samples were sent to a third party lab for results.

Christina Nickel is the Director of Laboratory Services at Bryan Medical Center. Nickel said the lab at Bryan Medical Center has worked extremely hard to get approval from the FDA and get the in-house testing running.

The lab is running about 5 to 6 samples a day, according to Nickel. Up until this point, Bryan Health has limited the in-house rapid tests to severely ill in-house patients and healthcare workers.

On Wednesday and Thursday all samples from the drive-thru clinic were sent to a third-party lab, but Bryan’s lab may run some drive-thru samples on Friday.

Nickel said they will continue to reevaluate who is tested in-house based on the supply of testing materials.

As of Friday, Bryan Health and its third-party lab have completed a total of 1,711 COVID-19 tests. Of those tests, 76 results were positive. There were 1,523 negative results and 112 still pending.

Despite the snow, on Thursday, the drive-thru clinic ran its highest number of COVID-19 tests yet. The drive-thru completed 87 tests, after opening up the testing capability from 60 to 110.

COVID-19 patients at Bryan Medical Center

There are now 12 COVID-19 patients at Bryan Medical Center. Of those patients, seven are confirmed positive and five are pending test results.

Woodrich said seven of the COVID-19 patients remain in the Intensive Care Unit, with four of those patients on ventilators.

One patient is in the Progressive Care Unit and four are in the General Care Unit.

Bryan Health is complying with a newly-released CDC requirement that all people inside the hospital must wear face masks.

Anyone who comes into the hospital, as well as all employees, will wear masks when inside Bryan Medical Center.