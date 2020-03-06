Teams, fans support coach and premature baby

The Concordia women's basketball team won their 4th straight GPAC title Tuesday night. They faced off against conference rival Hastings College.

When the GPAC championship was underway head coach Jina Douglas found herself here at Methodist Women's Hospital caring for her baby Ava who came 8 weeks early.

The main headline comes from the Broncos. Hastings College was without their main leader due to a family emergency.

"(It’s) Not really what you envisioned, but that's life sometimes, a good life lesson for my team,” said Jina Douglas. “Doesn’t always work out perfectly, and you just kind of adjust and move forward."

Hasting College women's basketball head coach Jina Douglas has had many battles on the court, but her toughest one yet is coming off the court.

"We knew there was going to be a chance that she would be early, but we didn't know it was going to happen that fast, so I had an emergency c-section," said Douglas.

Ava is her first child.

She’s weighing just 2.5 pounds and came two months early.

"Every NICU nurse that we've had has called her feisty, so we'll take it for now. We'll take a feisty little baby right now," said Douglas.

Douglas is in her 5th season with Hastings College. She also played at Nebraska from 2001-05.

She says she's never missed a game or practice during her career until now.

"Not being at practices and not being at games has been tough the last 10 days. Hopefully if Ava stays stable I can coach at the national tournament and kind of get back to things," said Douglas.

While Douglas was missing from the GPAC conference title game, the teams made sure her family was thought off. All the players and fans took a couple minutes to pray for the family.

"For them just to come together, and know what's going on and be able to do that with Concordia I think it says a lot about both teams and we appreciate it honestly," said Douglas.

With Ava being feisty and continuing to grow stronger her mom plans to be back in Hastings for practice this Saturday as the Broncos prepare for the NAIA National Tournament.

