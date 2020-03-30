Tecumseh prison inmate assaults staff members

Two staff members at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution were assaulted by an inmate on March 28 and suffered serious injuries, officials said Sunday.

An inmate was violating housing unit rules and was told to stop several times by a staff member, according to a statement released by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The inmate's name was not disclosed.

The inmate punched the staff member in the head and torso several times. A second staff member nearby was also assaulted.

Chemicals were used to "ensure compliance from other inmates in the housing area while the inmate who initiated the assault was restrained," the release states.

The first staff member needed stitches at the hospital, while skin glue was used to close a wound to the second staff member's face.

The assault is being investigated.