Ted Carter approved as University of Nebraska system president

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents has unanimously approved Ted Carter as the eighth president of the University of Nebraska system.

Ted Carter is a former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy.

"Ted checks all of the boxes we need from our next leader," said NU Regent Tim Clare. "He is focused on providing the best, most affordable, and most accessible education for all students. NU should be competing with a leading the best public universities across the country. It's what Nebraskans deserve."

His base pay on the five-year contract calls for a yearly base salary of $934,600. That compares with the $540,000 Hank Bounds was making when he left the top system post in August and took a faculty position at the University of South Alabama.

Clare says the increased compensation package comes amid changes in higher education in the five years since the system last sought a new president. Clare says it costs more to attract top talent that can benefit the whole university system.

According to Clare, more than 2,500 people attended events to meet and sign-off on Carter.

"The search process featured over 40 listening sessions helping guide us in what to seek from a candidate, a 23 member search committee, and an overall efficient and effective process that produced a phenomenal candidate, who was unanimously recommended by the search committee," Clare said.