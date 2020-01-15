Teen arrested overnight after running from Lincoln Police

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 19-year-old is in the Lancaster County Jail after Lincoln Police said he ran from officers overnight.

Officers were called to a home near 11th and High around 11 p.m. on a report of a burglary.

Police said Krisjanis Pool was trespassing and ran from officers.

LPD said the teen also had a gun with the serial number scratched off.

 