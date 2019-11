A male teen from the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center (YRTC) in Kearney has taken off.

The 18-year old male left the Hilltop Mall around 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. He is described as a white male, five foot eight inches tall, and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt and blue jeans.

You're asked to call 911 if you see him.