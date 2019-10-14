Teen assaulted, robbed Sunday afternoon

Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery where the victim said he was assaulted by two suspects who stole his smartphone, smartwatch, and roughly $500.

LPD said on Sunday around 3:30 p.m., officers took a call of a robbery in the 500 Block of Fletcher Avenue.

The 19-year-old victim told police he was approached by two males, roughly 19-21 years old, who punched him several times in the head.

They then stole his smartwatch and smartphone, and around $500, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries, and no arrests have been made.

