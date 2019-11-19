Teen shares details about vaping addiction

Right here in Lincoln, 27% of high schoolers say they actively vape at least once a month.

On Tuesday, we heard from one of those teenagers who says he was addicted.

This as the city contemplates changing laws.

This community conversation comes just one week after Lincoln announced it would look at adding vaping to the list of banned tobacco products in public places.

Places like bars and restaurants.

For Draven Long, vaping started before he was of age and was something that seemed harmless because everyone was doing it.

"The people who I was associated with, we were the leaders of the school, we had people looking up to us, so we just started to do it really,” said Long.

But on Tuesday he told the panel he noticed some serious changes, like loss of appetite and trouble breathing.

"I'd play basketball, it would hurt. I would feel it in my chest. I've played basketball my whole life, I've never had that problem,” said Long.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department says like Long, peer-pressure is how most teens start the habit.

"Parents can purchase online, so they'll take mom or dad's credit card and id and order something and ship it to them online,” said Rebekah Willoughby.

Willoughby explained how e-cigarettes like the Juul, attract teens with flavors and that's what they see keeping teens addicted.

Just on Monday, California sued Juul alleging it deliberately marketed flavored products to teens.

"It's addicting, it's very addicting. The nicotine in it, addicting, the flavors,” said Long.

The Health Department says they hope by having Long share his experience, people realize how easily teens can get addicted, and how serious the issue is.

"To see the face that's in your community, that could be friends with your kid, that could be your kid, I think that's very impactful,” said Willoughby.