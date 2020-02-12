Teen taken into custody for assaulting deputies, mother

A 16-year-old is facing charges of assault on a police officer after he kicked and hit multiple deputies in Waverly on Tuesday.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department, around 5 p.m. the teenager ran off after assaulting his mother. A deputy found the teen and took him into custody, but he tried to escape, kicking the deputy several times in the chest, arms, and legs in the process.

The teen also bit the deputy in the arms roughly 10 times.

A second deputy arrived and was able to restrain him long enough to get him in the back of a cruiser to be taken to jail.

Once inside the patrol car, the teen kicked the inside of the cruiser causing nearly $2,000 in damage.

The teen continued to kick in the back seat, forcing the deputies to stop on the interstate and call in assistance from another deputy.

The third deputy sat in the back of the vehicle and restrained the teenager and he was taken to jail.

He was charged with three counts of assault on an officer, third-degree assault, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.

Neither the mother nor the deputies needed medical treatment