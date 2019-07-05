Teenage girl rescued from 12-foot sink hole in Ponca Hills

A teenager is recovering after she found herself trapped 12 feet under the ground on Thursday night.

A teenage girl sustained critical injuries after a sinkhole collapsed in Ponca Hills.

"It was a sinkhole that collapsed,” said Capt. Terry Barney of the Omaha Police Dept.

A picture posted on social media by the Omaha Fire Department shows the gaping hole.

The picture shows where the ground gave out at the end of a concrete slab near Uta Halee Academy in Ponca Hills.

Ponca Hills fire officials say the ground around the hole was severely unstable, so they called Omaha Fire’s technical rescue team for back-up.

Responders created a human chain to get as close as possible without the threat of further collapse.

Time was of the essence. Fire officials say the teen was going in and out of consciousness.

"Get her out of there as quick as we could because it was unstable and could've collapsed at any time,” said Barney.

After about 20 minutes, crews were able to free the girl from suffocating concrete and lift her up to safety.

"We were able to dig out soil, stabilize it and then dig underneath her and finally pull her out and we put her into a stokes basket and carried her up the hill,” said Barney.

After being unearthed, the teen was rushed to the hospital alive because of rescuers working together to save her life.

The girl was transported to Nebraska Medical Center with critical injuries.

The Omaha Fire Department says crews train "hundreds of hours" a year for these dangerous situations.