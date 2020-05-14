Teenage girl runs over another, eludes police in chase

Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who led a State Trooper on a chase early Thursday morning in Grand Island.

Grand island police say the girl was driving a car which ran over another 14-year-old girl. That incident occurred at an apartment complex just off of 13th Street in west Grand Island. The 14-year-old received only minor injuries.

The 13-year-old girl then drove the car away. Grand Island police followed for a short distance before choosing not to pursue.

Shortly afterward, a State Trooper saw the car and began a pursuit in the west part of town until the girl abandoned the car at an intersection. The car had been reported stolen in North Platte.

The 13-year-old girl was able to run away from authorities and is still at large.

