Teenage girls help Lincoln Police catch man cited for indecent exposure

Lincoln Police said a 35-year-old Lincoln man was cited for indecent exposure after exposing himself to two teenage girls.

Police were called to the area of 3rd and Belmont around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday on a report of an indecent exposure.

The 17-year-old and 18-year-old girls said a red van was driving up and down the street. The girls reported one of the times the van drove by, the man was exposing himself to them.

Police said the girls recorded video of the man and his vehicle. Officers found the registered owner of the vehicle and said it was the same man from the video and issued him a citation.