Teenager arrested for assaulting an officer at Union College

Lincoln Police arrested a teenager for assaulting an officer near Union College on Tuesday.

LPD said around 11:30 p.m., officers were looking for Justin Ladig, 18, who had been making numerous calls to police. Authorities said he did not have an emergency, but called nearly a dozen times.

On one of the calls, he said he was trespassing at Union College, and when officers found him, he ran, police said.

According to LPD, when officers caught up with him he refused to be arrested, and a struggle ensued.

The arresting officer suffered cuts on his hands, knees and elbows, and had to go to the hospital for puncture wounds. LPD said Ladig did not have a weapon but the area where the struggle took place caused the injuries.

Ladig was arrested for assault on an officer, resisting arrests, and obstructing government operations.

