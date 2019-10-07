Teenager assaulted at Lincoln Sonic

A teenager said he was assaulted at a Lincoln fast food restaurant by people in a car behind him in the drive-thru.

Lincoln Police said on Sunday morning around midnight at Sonic near 1500 S Coddington, a 16-year-old said he was in the drive-thru waiting for food when people in the car behind him started yelling at him.

The victim then received his food and parked to eat, when the vehicle approached, and the suspects started throwing food and sauce at his car.

LPD said the victim was punched and the suspects demanded his belongings, but he was able to drive away.

According to police, the victim said the suspects were also teens but he did not know who they are.

Police are currently pulling surveillance footage as part of the investigation.

