Lincoln teenager charged in fatal stabbing from early March

A 15-year-old male teenager has been charged for the deadly stabbing of Edward Varejcka on March 8.

Marsalis Phillips has been charged with second degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Documents filed in Lancaster County Court allege the teen intentionally caused the death of Varejcka without premeditation.

Phillips is the fourth person tied to the murder that happened in the 2200 Block of Orchard Street during the morning hours of March 8.

According to Lincoln Police, officers found Varejcka, 36, with several stab wounds. CPR was unsuccessful and Varejcka died at the scene.

Victor Melendez was arrested on March 18 in connection to the fatal stabbing. Krysean Reynolds and Makayla Fell were also arrested for accessory to a felony.

Phillips is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday at 1:45 p.m.

