Teenager referred to County Attorney for grass fire that injured girl

Lincoln Police said a 14-year-old boy was referred to the County Attorney for arson and assault charges after a grass fire on Monday.

Fire crews were called to the grass fire in Keech Park, near 14th and Superior, on Monday afternoon.

Police said other teenagers tried to put the fire out before LFR arrived on scene. According to police, a 14-year-old girl was treated for minor burn injuries.

The fire on Monday follows another grass fire on Sunday afternoon near Portia and Knox. A 9-year-old boy was referred to the County Attorney for arson in Sunday's fire.