Teenager threated with knife during robbery in Lincoln park

Lincoln Police are looking for two suspects after a 16 year old was assaulted and robbed in southeast Lincoln.

Police said the teenager arranged to meet up with one of the suspects at Mendoza Park, near Whitehall Lane & Blackstone Road, at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to sell a pair of shoes.

When the teenager met up with the first suspect, the second suspect appeared. The victim reported both suspects assaulted him and robbed him of the shoes and headphones.

According to police, the victim was threatened with a knife but a weapon was never shown.