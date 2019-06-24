Judge considers probable cause in YRTC assault case

A Buffalo county judge is considering whether probable cause exists in the case of an 18-year-old man accused in a violent assault this winter at the Kearney YRTC.

Edward Gonzales is charged with First Degree Assault, Robbery and Felony Escape.

Court records show Gonzales and fellow YRTC inmate Luke Cuello, 18, are accused of attacking a YRTC employee around midnight on February 24th. The victim told investigators that the two men punched and choked her and threw her to the ground. The men stole her keys and escaped the YRTC.

The victim's injuries have required numerous medical visits and several weeks away from work.

Gonzales was in court Monday for a preliminary hearing, which is a proceeding at which prosecutors present evidence to a judge about the crime in question. If the judge decides there is probable cause that the crime was committed and probable cause that the suspect committed that crime, the case is typically transferred to district court for possible trial.

The judge has not ruled whether probable cause exists against Gonzales.

Cuello is charged with First Degree Assault, Robbery, Felony Escape and Strangulation. Monday, Cuello waived his preliminary hearing and the judge transferred his case to district court for possible trial.

Both men are in the Buffalo County jail on $500,000 bond.

The max penalties for convictions on the charges facing Gonzales total 120 years. Cuello could get up to 140 years in prison if convicted on the charges against him.