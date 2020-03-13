Teens assault Target employee in Lincoln

Lincoln Police took two 15-year-olds into custody after they assaulted a Target employee who asked them to stop riding the motorized scooters.

LPD said on Wednesday around 1 p.m., officers were sent to Target on S 40th Street on a report of two juvenile males causing a disturbance.

Police learned a 52-year-old male spoke to the kids and explained that the scooters are for those who need them. The males continued to ride the scooters, and when the employee tried to stand in front of them, one of the juveniles tried to run into him.

The victim tried to take out his phone and video the incident, and one of the juveniles knocked it out of his hand. When he went to pick it up, the juveniles began assaulting the employee, punching him in the face multiple times.

Eventually, another employee intervened, and the juveniles left the store. However, they were contacted a short time later by police.

Both juveniles were 15-years-old and were referred for failure to comply with police, and one of them also received a referral for assault. They were turned over to their parents.

