Teens robbed at gunpoint in Woods Park Monday night

An investigation is underway after Lincoln Police said two teens were robbed at gunpoint and assaulted Monday night.

According to LPD, an 18-year-old and 16-year-old were in a car in Woods Park around 10 p.m.

The victims reported a group of males, who had their faces covered, came up to the car.

One of the suspects had a handgun, and police said both victims were assaulted.

The 18-year-old sustained a facial injury, and the 16-year-old went to the hospital for treatment.

LPD is asking anyone with information to contact police at 402-441-6000.

