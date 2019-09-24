Teens robbed at gunpoint in Woods Park Monday night

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An investigation is underway after Lincoln Police said two teens were robbed at gunpoint and assaulted Monday night.
According to LPD, an 18-year-old and 16-year-old were in a car in Woods Park around 10 p.m.
The victims reported a group of males, who had their faces covered, came up to the car.
One of the suspects had a handgun, and police said both victims were assaulted.
The 18-year-old sustained a facial injury, and the 16-year-old went to the hospital for treatment.
LPD is asking anyone with information to contact police at 402-441-6000.