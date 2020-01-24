Telepractice looks to shorten the trip for rural audio-implant patients.

Cochlear implant patients visit their audiologist close to 11 times in the first year. It's a lot for those with implants and it's even harder for those who live in rural areas.

Deaf or hard-of-hearing people who choose to use cochlear implants can rack up a lot of miles traveling to program their implants. That's the case for those in rural areas especially.

"Because Nebraska is a rural state, it's really important for us to be able to deliver services using Telepractice, so our studies are aimed at validating these clinical measures," said Michelle Hughes, from the Department of Special Education and Communication Disorders at the University of Nebraska.

In some cases that can be a discouraging reason to go, so some just don't. There are several centers in Omaha and recently one in Lincoln that provides these kinds of programming services. One group at the University said they are working to shorten the distance. It's called Telepractice.

It means instead of driving in from western Nebraska to Omaha or Lincoln, patients could just drive to their regional Medical Center and have a Skype call with their physician.

"We foresee this as not only just for the state of Nebraska but anybody who lives in a rural area," said Hughes.

This is the sixth year of the project and the University has already published several studies validating the results in pediatric patients. Now they are testing this method out on people of all ages.

Hughes said if Telepractice becomes the norm, it could have a big impact on rural Nebraskans as well as people living in rural areas across the Midwest.