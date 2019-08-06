Temporary closure on North 27th begins Wednesday

Beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, southbound traffic on North 27th Street between Fairfield Street and Cornhusker Highway will be reduced to one lane until September 13. The closures are necessary for the installation of dedicated right-turn lanes off southbound North 27th Street at Fairfield Street, Cather Road and the Super Saver parking lot.

The project will also require the following temporary changes:

Right turns will not be permitted from southbound North 27th Street onto Fairfield Street, and traffic lanes on Fairfield Street will be shifted south.

As the project moves south, the west side of North 27th at Knox Street will be closed for 10 days, followed by the closure of the North 27th Street entrance into the Super Saver parking lot.

The bus stop at North 27th and Fairfield streets will be closed during construction. Riders are encouraged to use the stops at the Center for People in Need, 3901 N. 27th Street, or on the south side of Cornhusker Highway.

The pedestrian and cycling trail at North 27th and Fairfield streets will be closed during construction.

All lanes on North 27th Street will be open to traffic for home Husker football games.

The addition of the right-turn lanes will improve traffic flow and increase safety in the area.

The project will also improve safety for trail users crossing North 27th Street by building ADA-accessible sidewalks with curb ramps, installing a new pedestrian-activated crossing signal, and adding a median cut-through.

The City previously replaced the traffic signal at North 27th and Knox streets and relocated storm sewer inlets and street lights in coordination with this project.

Motorists are urged to follow lane closure signs and use caution around construction crews. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public's patience during these improvements.

For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: projects) or contact LTU representatives James Puls (402-525-5641, jpuls@lincoln.ne.gov) or Shane Dostal (402-525-7852, sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov). Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.