Temporary closure on R Street begins Monday

Portions of “R” Street between 46th and 50th streets will be closed periodically for asphalt repairs beginning at 6:30 a.m. Monday, July 8 through Friday, July 12.

48th Street traffic will remain open. Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route. Access to businesses and residences will be maintained.

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution in and around all work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during this repair.

For more information contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.