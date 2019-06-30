Temporary closure on West Fletcher and Highway 34 begins Tuesday

West Fletcher Avenue, between Highway 34 and Northwest First Street, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 2 to complete pavement work. Also closed during the project are the southbound traffic lane and right-turn lane on Highway 34, and the northbound outside lane on Northwest First Street. Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work, and drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

The project includes the addition of a turn lane onto southbound Highway 34, the reconstruction of West Fletcher Avenue and the addition of two lanes on that street, the addition of new ADA-accessible sidewalks and upgrades to street lights.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during the completion of this project and reminds drivers to exercise caution around work zones.

For more information on this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: projects) or contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closure) or through the Waze mobile app.