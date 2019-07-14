Temporary lane closure on portion of North 27th Street begins Monday

Beginning at 8 a.m., Monday, July 15, the southbound lanes on North 27th Street, between Vine and “T” streets will be closed through Friday, July 19, for utility work. Black Hills Energy will be removing abandoned gas lines. Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and lane closures. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during this repair.

For more information on this project, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closure) or through the Waze mobile app.