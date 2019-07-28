Temporary lane closures on South 27th Street begin Monday

Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, July 29, both southbound lanes on South 27th Street, between Randolph and “F” streets, will be closed for gas line installation. Traffic will be restored in the outside lane Wednesday morning, July 31. All lanes are expected to reopen Saturday, August 3. Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and lane closures. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Access to businesses will be maintained.

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during this work.

For more information on this project, contact Harry Kroos, LTU, at 402-429-4872 or hkroos@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.