Temporary signals now available to many KOLN over-the-air viewers

Temporary over-the-air signals are now in-place, and available to many 10/11 viewers who lost the signal when the Beaver Crossing tower collapsed in the ice and wind storm on January 18th.

Viewers who have been without service should re-scan all channels on their television sets to see if a temporary signal is available. Some viewers will find KOLN (CBS) on 10-6, and KSNB (NBC) on 10-7.

The temporary broadcast was established overnight in the early morning hours of February 1st.

The main KOLN tower in rural Beaver Crossing collapsed during early morning hours of January 18th as ice and high winds impacted the area. There were no injuries when the 1,500 foot tower fell to the ground.

Most of 10/11’s carriage partners quickly reestablished connection, and the signal was made available to most Lincoln viewers by the afternoon of the 18th. However, some viewers outside of the Lincoln area who previously relied on the Beaver Crossing signal remained without service.

The temporary KOLN signals will remain available until the Beaver Crossing tower can be rebuilt.

Other ways to get 10/11 News and connect with us:

1011 NOW app - watch all newscasts on our livestream

1011 NOW Weather app

OTT platforms including Roku, Hulu, YouTube TV, Fubo, Sony, SBTV, Fire TV, AT&T TV NOW

1011 News on Facebook

@1011_News on Twitter

@1011news on Instagram