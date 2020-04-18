Ten new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday in Lincoln

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 10 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lincoln Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 73. LLCHD is investigating the new cases, which include five cases of individuals who live in the same households as persons with COVID-19. They are two children, a man in his 20s, and a man and woman in their 60s, and all were quarantined at their homes before their symptoms developed. The other cases are a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 50s, and three men – one in his 30s and two in their 40s.

“While the number of new cases is concerning, it is not unexpected,” said LLCHD Interim Health Director Pat Lopez. “Our modeling has shown an increasing number of cases through April. We also knew that the increased availability of testing would result in more positive cases. We continue to urge everyone who has symptoms to get tested.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Those who experience these symptoms are urged to access drive-through testing offered by Bryan Health and CHI Health St. Elizabeth. Residents begin this process with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com.

If testing is recommended, individuals will be given an order and referred to one of the testing sites. Only those with an order and referral from Bryan Health or CHI Health St. Elizabeth, or an order from their doctor are permitted at the drive-through sites. Those who need assistance may contact the Health Department at 402-441-8006.

The total of community acquired cases in Lincoln is now 45. LLCHD is now monitoring 64 individuals. Lancaster County reports one death, 2,074 negative tests and 73 positives with 10 tests pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab. There are now 1,205 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and 25 deaths.

The latest information on local coronavirus response is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. LLCHD has established a hotline at 402-441-8006 for questions on COVID-19.