Tenants hit by global pandemic scramble to come up with rent checks

It’s a rent day like none seen before, millions of Americans pushed out of work by a global pandemic; many of whom are left scrambling to come up with rent on this April 1.

“I’ve had to dip into my student loans in order to pay rent this month,” said Felice Dominguez, a single mother living in Bellevue, Nebraska.

Two ago Dominguez made a tough decision to leave her job as a cleaner.

“Not easy at all, said Dominguez. “Because I know have rent and know I have bills to pay, but my son is high at risk with the autoimmune disorders that he has.”

Terrified of exposing her immune-compromised son to coronavirus, she made the call

“I sat in the parking lot having a panic attack before the last house that I went to,” said Dominguez. “And finally told my boss that I couldn’t do it anymore.”

Like so many renters struggling to get by amid the pandemic, Domingueaz is worried she will eventually get kicked out

“What am I going to do with my three-year-old and my cat?” she said.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has laid down an executive order calling on landlords not to evict tenants impacted by the outbreak. Exactly how the order will be enforced will likely be decided in the courts, according to Legal Aid of Nebraska.

“If anyone thinks they are at risk of eviction because of a loss of income, they can’t afford their rent, they should be consulting an attorney,” said Scott Mertz with Legan Aid of Nebraska. “And if they cannot afford one apply with Legal Aid of Nebraska.”

As for Dominguez, she’s just hoping she can find a way to come up with next month's rent.

“I have no idea,” she said. “I have no idea. I’m really scared about that.”

Under the Governor’s the executive order landlords are not supposed to evict anyone who has lost their job, or wages because of the Covid-19 crisis.

People who are missing work to care for children or other relatives at home are also protected, as well as anyone who's been exposed to the virus or contracted it.

At this time the Governor's order stands through the end of May.