Test Nebraska gets underway at CHI Health Center in Omaha

The highly anticipated Test Nebraska launched Monday with mobile sites in Omaha and Grand Island. 6 News took a look behind the scenes in at the CHI Health Center in Omaha to see how the site works.

Preparation began early outside the CHI Health Center in Omaha, where the site is expected to see roughly 200 people daily each day through Saturday.

The state's health department has been consistently calling on the National Guard for assistance. This seventh team was on site Monday to assist CHI staff with testing, helping with traffic flow and providing other logistical support as needed.

National Gaurd soldiers and airmen have been providing this sort of support for approximately 30 days now, providing more than 10,000 tests to date.

For the approximately 10 CHI medical staff working the site, it’s a valued experience.

"It’s s new to us,” said Cole Mazurek, with CHI Health.“You know, we’ve taken some of our cues from the National Guard that have set up these mobile testing sites across the state and have been very successful with it."

The first round of testing — by appointment only — is focusing on health care workers and first responders.

“Those who were selected, who signed up on Test Nebraska, would have received an email communication that they were selected and given time to show up,” Mazurek said.

She said such testing allows for more people to be tested, which helps give a clearer picture of community spread as more businesses begin to open back up.

"For those people to know if they did test positive, or if they’re negative... It allows them to take the necessary precautions that they need to in the coming days and weeks,” Mazurek said.

The tests will be sent to a CHI test lab in Lincoln, where staff will be working around the clock to turn around test results within 48 hours.