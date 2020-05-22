Test Nebraska releases testing site locations, dates and times

Test Nebraska has released an online schedule of testing site locations, dates and times available for the remainder of the month of May at TestNebraska.com. A list of remaining locations, dates and times follows:

Omaha: 5/23, 5/26, 5/30 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. 455 N. 10th St.

Lincoln: 5/23, 5/26, 5/30 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. 4100 N. 84th St.

Dakota City: 5/21, 5/22 8 a.m. - 11 a.m., 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. 208 S.21st St.

Kearney: 5/29, 5/30 8 a.m. - 11 a.m., 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. 3807 N. Ave.

York: 5/26 8 a.m. - 11 a.m., 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. 3130 Holen Ave.

Seward: 5/27 8 a.m - 11 a.m., 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. 900 W. Scott St.

Beatrice: 5/29, 5/30 8 a.m. - 11 a.m., 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. 400 N. 14th St.

Hastings: 5/26 8 a.m. - 11 a.m., 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. 947 S. Baltimore Ave.

5/27 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Clay Center: 5/27 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. 701 N. Martin

Nebraskans who wish to be tested must complete an online assessment at TestNebraska.com. Once the assessment is completed, applicants will receive an email from TestNebraska informing them of eligibility. For those who are eligible, the email will direct them to select the location, date and time that is convenient for them. A confirmation email will include a bar code, which residents need to print off and bring with them to the testing site. The assessment can be completed via computer or by phone. Testing sites can now accommodate up to 3,000 tests per day.