Testimony Over, in Joshua Keadle Case, Closing Arguments Wednesday

Testimony has concluded in the trial of Joshua Keadle, charged with first-degree murder in the disappearance of Peru State student Tyler Thomas, in December of 2010.

Defense Attorney Jeff Pickens called one witness Tuesday morning, a self-employed Forensic Pathologist, Dr. Thomas Young of Kansas City, Missouri. Young was called to testify, not specifically about this case, but what could happen to a person exposed too long to cold, either outdoors or in cold water. He was formerly the Medical Director for Jackson County, Missouri and has been involved in several death cases, including over one-thousand autopsies. Young was asked about hypothermia, or the effects and dangers of low body temperature.

"In the cases that I've investigated over the years, frequently there is a situation where a person is out in the outdoors...and there may be snow on the ground and they're not able to keep warm enough. Sometimes it may involve somebody who, for whatever reason, has wandered off, there. For instance, if you got somebody with Alzheimer's Disease who basically leaves a care home and wanders off and they're not adequately dressed. They may succumb to cold exposure".

Earlier testimony in the trial indicated Tyler Thomas was last seen walking on campus in the early morning hours of Dec. 3rd, 2010 in cold weather, with no coat and a light shirt. Testimony also indicated she was intoxicated prior to her disappearance. Defense Attorney Pickens asked whether alcohol use can accelerate hypothermia.

"That is another example.....somebody who's basically drunk, and can wander off. Having alcohol in their system impairs their ability to maintain warmth. Because, the blood vessels underneath the skin are not constricted in a person who is under the influence of alcohol. And, so there's greater heat loss from radiant heat, as a result".

Pickens: "Have you done cases like that?"

Young: "Of course".

Pickens: "In those examples, is hypothermia an accident, or a purposeful thing".

Young: "There's typically no intent for somebody to expose themselves and die from being in cold temperatures. This is typically an accident".

Prosecutors have alleged Thomas was killed at a Missouri River boat ramp area east of Peru and dumped in the river. The defense has contended the theory lacks proof and Keadle denies a role in her death. Thomas’ body has never been found.

Gage County District Judge Rick Schreiner was to hold a jury instructions conference with attorneys for both sides. Closing arguments in the trial will begin at 8:30 Wednesday morning. The jury will be given the formal instructions and then begin deliberations.

The Nemaha County case against Keadle was moved to Gage County District Court on a defense motion for change of venue.