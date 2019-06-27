Testimony at Sydney Loofe murder trial continues | Trail not in courtroom

Testimony continued in the Sydney Loofe murder trial on Thursday, but once again defendant Aubrey Trail was not in court.

Trail has not been present in the courtroom since Monday when he had an outburst, cutting this throat with what was likely a piece of a razor blade.

A sergeant with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office took the stand Thursday saying in the days after investigators found Loofe’s body in rural Clay County, several officers combed the countryside west of Wilber.

Sergeant Richard Zimmerman said they were looking for Sydney’s phone. In an interview after his arrest, Trail said he abandoned it along Highway 41.

Officers with rakes and metal detectors walked along the highway and on December 5, they found a cut up phone case, Zimmerman said.

On December 7, they found Sydney’s driver’s license and credit card. Both had been cut into small pieces.

Eventually, they discovered exactly what Trail said they would.

“We found Sydney Loofe’s cell phone, the screen and battery were off and it was smashed,” Zimmerman said on the stand.

They also found an extension cord that had been cut up into several pieces.

Zimmerman said on December 9 they expanded their search to Highway 15, also in rural Wilber, and found Sydney’s keys.

They knew they were hers because her mom Susan testified that the Superman keychain on them had just been added the weekend before Sydney was killed.

It was part of a craft project the family did the last time they were all together.

More testimony is expected throughout the day on Thursday.