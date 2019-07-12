People come to the rescue at a fatal Custer County accident sight

Rescue crews are sharing the story of how people assisted at an accident site in Custer County Thursday afternoon. A Texas man died in the crash on Highway 92 and three men from Broken Bow were hurt. Officials say the accident happened two miles west of Merna Thursday morning at 8:40.

Roman Romero, 40, of Temple, Texas, was driving a Dodge pickup when it crossed the center line and hit a 2016 Ford F-350, pulling a trailer hauling a skid loader. The crash caused the Ford’s trailer break loose, tip, and pin the skid loader against the Ford pickup as the pickup rolled onto the driver’s side.

The front seat passenger in the Ford pickup was able to get out of the truck, but the driver, Kevin Jensen, 49, of Broken Bow and rear passenger were trapped in the truck. The two passengers were Jensen’s twin sons, Brock and Erik Jensen, 19, also of Broken Bow. Brock Jensen was the front seat passenger and was able to escape the truck to flag down help.

Volunteers helped free Kevin and Erik who were trapped in the pickup. It took three hours to free both of them. The men were life-flighted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Erik Jensen was released from the hospital. Kevin Jensen is in good condition as of Friday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY: July 11, 2019

