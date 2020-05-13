Texas police officer, troopers dodge out of control tractor trailer

A Texas police officer and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers who were at the scene of a tractor trailer crash Tuesday afternoon on barely managed to get out of the way as a second tractor trailer careened off the highway and headed right for them.

The three officers were investigating one crash involving an 18-wheeler when a second rig careened off the highway. (Belton Police Dept.)

The terrifying moment was recorded by the dashcams in two parked law enforcement units.

The three officers responded to the first crash Tuesday afternoon after a driver lost control of the rig, which crossed a median and two lanes of access road before coming to rest on the side of the road.

About 45 minutes later, as the three were investigating the first accident, the second tractor trailer careened off the highway.

No one was hurt.

